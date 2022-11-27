Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Up 4%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.77. 20,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,020,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

