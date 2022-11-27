Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,472 shares.The stock last traded at $288.00 and had previously closed at $274.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.70. The company has a market cap of $617.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.