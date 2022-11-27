HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20. 368,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,035% from the average session volume of 17,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$304.41 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.72%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

