Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.37

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 9470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

In other news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.