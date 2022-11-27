HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 3,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,573,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
A number of analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.
HUYA Trading Down 6.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.66.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
