HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 3,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,573,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

HUYA Trading Down 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

