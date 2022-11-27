Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 2,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,060,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

The stock has a market cap of $573.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 20,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

