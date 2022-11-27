Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,686 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HY. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $510.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

