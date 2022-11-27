IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.58 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

