Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,051 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $228.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

