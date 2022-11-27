Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.31

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior Trading Up 14.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

