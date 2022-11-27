Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 12.17% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

