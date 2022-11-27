Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

