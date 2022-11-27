Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.15. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3,882 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

