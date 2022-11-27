Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.51 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 353,606 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

