Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.58. Intapp shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

