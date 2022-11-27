Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

