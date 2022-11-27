Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.