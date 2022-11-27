Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

