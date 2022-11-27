Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.38 and last traded at 2.36. 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.24.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
