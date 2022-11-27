Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

