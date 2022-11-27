Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.3%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 5,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 77,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

