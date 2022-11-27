International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.34

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.58), with a volume of 9091255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.13) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.38 ($2.05).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.