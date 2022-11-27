International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 18,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 697,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

