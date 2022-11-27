Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 599,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,256,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.