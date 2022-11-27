Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.