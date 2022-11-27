Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.09

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.09, but opened at $36.84. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,851 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

