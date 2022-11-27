Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

FXF opened at $94.35 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

