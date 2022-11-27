Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $289.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

