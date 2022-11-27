Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $200.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.