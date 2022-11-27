Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 330,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $186.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $200.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

