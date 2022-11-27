Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 137,095 shares.The stock last traded at $161.21 and had previously closed at $161.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $156.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.