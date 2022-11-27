Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 439,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

