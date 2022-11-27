Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RWJ opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

