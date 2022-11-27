Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $51.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

