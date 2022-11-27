iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

