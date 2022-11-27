iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

