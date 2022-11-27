iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 48,018 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $44.89.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

