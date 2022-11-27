iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,997 shares.The stock last traded at $254.95 and had previously closed at $254.26.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

