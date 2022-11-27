iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance
IYM opened at $131.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.
