iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after acquiring an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

