iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $274.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.89.

