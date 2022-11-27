iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $51.52 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.
