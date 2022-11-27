Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.90 and last traded at 9.91. 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

