IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.95 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 163.30 ($1.93). Approximately 542,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,306,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($1.95).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 255 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

In other news, insider Mark Dixon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,489,890.03).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

