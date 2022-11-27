JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 98,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,688,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.
The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 549.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
