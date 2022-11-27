JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 98,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,688,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 549.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in JD.com by 41.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.