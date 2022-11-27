JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,390. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FROG opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

