Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.