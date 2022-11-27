JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $36,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of JFrog stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.43.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
