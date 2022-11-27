JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $43,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

