Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 15.09, but opened at 14.50. Kanzhun shares last traded at 14.48, with a volume of 2,417 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
