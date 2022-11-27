Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 15.09, but opened at 14.50. Kanzhun shares last traded at 14.48, with a volume of 2,417 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

