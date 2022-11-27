Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.80 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

